Federal and Quebec government offices in Gatineau will be closed for a second consecutive day Tuesday.

Flooding and high water levels prompted government officials to order the shutdown.

Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat is also urging federal workers not to travel on interprovincial bridges to help ease traffic congestion.

Gatineau's muncipal offices will also be closed again Tuesday.

A spokesman for the City of Gatineau points out that 900 Gatineau employees are still working non-stop on flood emergency.

Gatineau schools will remain closed another day.

And Gatineau's transit system, the STO, will again offer free fares.

