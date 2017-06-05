

nataliemaclean.com





Clare Valley, South Australia, Australia

Dark chocolate and sweet black fleshy plums on the nose with a pleasant zing of acidity mid-palate for lots of dishes from tangy meat sauces to grilled meats. More black fruit and mouth-filling roundness. A consistently good producer at fair prices for the quality. Highly recommended. This Australian red wine is a regional blend of Shiraz grapes of about two-thirds Clare Valley and one-third McLaren Vale regions. The wine was partially cold-soaked for 4 days, then aged in 100% new American oak barrels for 11 months. Deeply concentrated and flavoured.

Alcohol: 14.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry<

Drink: 2017-2021

Best Beef Wine

Price: $24.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 377036

Yiron, Upper Galilee, Israel

The 2013 vintage of his robust red wine is a blend of 65% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Merlot, 9% Syrah and 7% Petit Verdot grapes. A lovely red wine with terrific balance. Aromas of mocha, blackberries and spice. Not hugely fruity, but just enough. An elegant wine that’s perfect for dinner parties. This wine spent 16 months in French oak which gives it a toasty finish.

Alcohol: 15.5%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2017-2020

Outstanding Organic Wine

Price: $34.95

Score: 90/100

LCBO: 95075

Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada

Petrol peach perfection! Love, love, love. Off-dry but the natural fruit sweetness is balanced by the zesty acidity. I am buying a case. Pair with happiness and light seafood.

Alcohol: 10%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2014-2020

Calm Curry Wine

Price: $19.95

Score: 93/100

LCBO: 424176

Alto Adige Trentino D.O.C., Italy

This zesty Italian white wine is fresh, clean and crisp with white peach notes. Medium-bodied with lime lift on the finish. Great aperitif. Try this medium-bodied white wine with balsamic grilled radicchio, basil pesto or zucchini and red onion frittata.

Alcohol: 13.5%

Sweetness: Dry

Drink: 2016-2018

Venerated Vegetarian Wine

Price: $22.95

Score: 91/100

LCBO: 231258

Luberon, Rhône A.P., France

Strawberry blossoms and roses in sunshine in this rosé. Light, delicate yet delicious and dry. Try it with shellfish.

Alcohol: 13%

Sweetness: Extra Dry

Drink: 2016-2018

Charming Grilled Chicken Wine

Price: $15.95

Score: 89/100

LCBO: 707281