Natalie MacLean's Wines of the Week for Jun. 5, 2017
nataliemaclean.com
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 11:55AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 6, 2017 12:05PM EDT
Wakefield Jaraman Shiraz 2015
Clare Valley, South Australia, Australia
Dark chocolate and sweet black fleshy plums on the nose with a pleasant zing of acidity mid-palate for lots of dishes from tangy meat sauces to grilled meats. More black fruit and mouth-filling roundness. A consistently good producer at fair prices for the quality. Highly recommended. This Australian red wine is a regional blend of Shiraz grapes of about two-thirds Clare Valley and one-third McLaren Vale regions. The wine was partially cold-soaked for 4 days, then aged in 100% new American oak barrels for 11 months. Deeply concentrated and flavoured.
Alcohol: 14.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry<
Drink: 2017-2021
Price: $24.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 377036
Galil Mountain 2013
Yiron, Upper Galilee, Israel
The 2013 vintage of his robust red wine is a blend of 65% Cabernet Sauvignon, 19% Merlot, 9% Syrah and 7% Petit Verdot grapes. A lovely red wine with terrific balance. Aromas of mocha, blackberries and spice. Not hugely fruity, but just enough. An elegant wine that’s perfect for dinner parties. This wine spent 16 months in French oak which gives it a toasty finish.
Alcohol: 15.5%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2017-2020
Price: $34.95
Score: 90/100
LCBO: 95075
Rockway Vineyards Block 150-183 Riesling 2014
Twenty Mile Bench, Niagara Escarpment, Ontario V.Q.A., Canada
Petrol peach perfection! Love, love, love. Off-dry but the natural fruit sweetness is balanced by the zesty acidity. I am buying a case. Pair with happiness and light seafood.
Alcohol: 10%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2014-2020
Price: $19.95
Score: 93/100
LCBO: 424176
Santa Margherita Impronta Del Fondatore Pinot Grigio 2016
Alto Adige Trentino D.O.C., Italy
This zesty Italian white wine is fresh, clean and crisp with white peach notes. Medium-bodied with lime lift on the finish. Great aperitif. Try this medium-bodied white wine with balsamic grilled radicchio, basil pesto or zucchini and red onion frittata.
Alcohol: 13.5%
Sweetness: Dry
Drink: 2016-2018
Price: $22.95
Score: 91/100
LCBO: 231258
Château Val Joanis Tradition Rosé 2016
Luberon, Rhône A.P., France
Strawberry blossoms and roses in sunshine in this rosé. Light, delicate yet delicious and dry. Try it with shellfish.
Alcohol: 13%
Sweetness: Extra Dry
Drink: 2016-2018
Price: $15.95
Score: 89/100
LCBO: 707281
