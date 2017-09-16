

A Quebec man whose son was the focus of an Amber Alert is scheduled to appear in court Saturday via a video conference from the Renfrew OPP detachment.

The boy was found safe and in good health in the backseat of a Honda CRV early Friday evening. He is currently under the care of child services.

The manhunt began Thursday evening. Police say the father left in a white pickup truck and allegedly used three different vehicles to travel roughly 1,500 kilometres during the 24-hour manhunt.

Police are still searching for Yvon Lacasse, 71, who they say is associated with the Honda CRV the man allegedly used to drive to Griffith, where the boy was found safe.