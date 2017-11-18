

CTV Ottawa





Friends and family have identified Saturday morning's fatal stabbing victim as 45-year-old Adrian Johnson.

Police say the stabbing happened around 5 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of King Edward Drive and Murray Street. Paramedics treated the individual on scene but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

This is the city's 13th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crime at 613-236-1222 ext. 5493.