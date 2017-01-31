

CTV Ottawa





A family of five is displaced after an overnight house fire in Orléans.

Flames could be seen outside the garage on Esprit Drive as firefighters arrived after 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Two adults and three children were able to escape the burning home. One child was checked for smoke inhalation, then released.

Damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.