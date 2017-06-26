

CTV Ottawa





A 25-year-old man is dead after he was shot following an apparent altercation at a downtown bar early Monday morning.

Ottawa Police were called to the area of Rideau and Augusta streets , around 1:15 a.m. Monday for reports of a shooting.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family identified Ashton Dickson, 25, as the victim of the shooting. They said Dickson was killed after an altercation over the line-up for the bathroom at the Mingle Room, a bar on Rideau Street.

The family told CTV News that Dickson was a good man who loved football and his family, and was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He was murdered over a bathroom break," the family said. It was Dickson's first time at the Mingle Room, they added.

The shooting was the second in the area of Rideau and Augusta in five days.

On Thursday, Ottawa Police responded to a call for a shooting in the 400 block of Rideau Street. Shell casings were found on the ground.

A 25-year-old man was also found at the scene suffering from stab wounds.