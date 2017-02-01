

A family is now homeless after a fire destroyed their home on Dwyer Hill Road.

Firefighters were called to the home at 6703 Dwyer Hill Road, just south of Roger Stevens, Wednesday afternoon around 1 o'clock.

No one was home at the time. When crews arrived they found the fire coming through the roof of the bungalow. Crews could hear ammunition exploding because of high heat in the basement area of the home. Two large propane tankers also posed a challenge for taming the blaze.

It's not yet known what caused the fire. An investigation is underway.

The Salvation Army and the Red Cross have been called in to assist the family.

A GoFindMe campaign has already started to help the two adults and one child who have been displaced.