A family in the Glebe says a working smoke detector saved their lives.

Fire crews were called to 264 Fourth Avenue around 3:45 Friday morning. Everyone inside the house was able to get out safely before crews arrived. Light smoke and heat was coming from the home.

The fire was quickly brought under control.

Damages are estimated at $20,000 and an electrical failure of a plug in a fan was the cause of the fire.

The two residents will be displaced but they say their working smoke alarm was able to give them an early warning of the fire and allow them to get out of the house quickly.