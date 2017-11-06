

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A gaggle of young constituents -- and their parents -- will descend on Parliament Hill today to press politicians to resolve ongoing airport hassles children face due to security list snags.

Ten families from the group known as the No Fly List Kids plan to make their case to MPs and ministers with the aim of ensuring that funding for a new computer system to fix the problem is included in the 2018 federal budget.

Parents of children who have repeatedly endured nerve-wracking airport delays because a youngster's name matches one on a no-fly list say federal security legislation now before Parliament will do nothing in the short term to ease their woes.

The government is proposing an amendment to the Secure Air Travel Act that would allow the public safety minister to tell parents that their child is not on the Canadian no-fly list, meaning the name simply matches that of someone who is actually listed. The government says this would provide assurance to parents about their child's status.

The legislation, part of a broad package of security-related measures, would also allow federal officials to electronically screen air passenger information against the list, a process currently in the hands of airlines. The government says this would prevent false name matches by enabling it to issue unique redress numbers for pre-flight verification of identity.

But it also means creating a new computer system to do the job.

Scott Bardsley, a spokesman for Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale, said the department appreciates the frustration of travellers and wants to reassure them that work on long-term improvements continues.

"However, it will take time to make regulatory and database changes to support a redress system. We are grateful for the patience and understanding of those affected in the meantime."

Families were disappointed funds for the new system did not turn up in the last federal budget, and they're beginning to lose patience.

"This is a technical problem that requires a technical solution," said Sulemaan Ahmed, whose son Adam, 8, has been held up many times before boarding a flight.

"The families are not willing to wait longer for more excuses."

In June 2016 the government created an inquiries office to help resolve travellers' problems. But the No Fly List Kids group, which now includes more than 100 youngsters, says the difficulties persist.

Ahmed and his wife Khadija Cajee stressed the need for a more effective redress system last month in a presentation on behalf of the group to a House of Commons committee conducting consultations on the next budget.

"Some of our children have been denied initial boarding and delayed to the point that they have missed flights internationally. Older No Fly List Kids avoid travel due to the potential for stigmatization," the submission said.

"All families find the security screenings become increasingly invasive as their children have gotten older."

Ahmed worries about children who have been caught in the no-fly web for years and now find themselves travelling abroad as young adults, with no guardians nearby to sort out problems.

"This goes beyond the no-fly list, actually," he said. "This could impact their employment, this could impact security clearance, this could impact admission into universities and schools."

In addition, the group says, the mismatches often involve Muslim-sounding or Arabic-sounding names, raising the question of charter of rights guarantees of equality under the law.

The group has enlisted support from MPs of all stripes who have written letters to encourage Finance Minister Bill Morneau to include the redress measure in the next budget.

Among them is Toronto Liberal MP Rob Oliphant, who chaired the House of Commons public safety committee when it issued a report on national security calling on the government to provide the financial resources for the new system.

"Through expert witnesses, it became apparent to our committee that the no-fly list's social cost, without an appropriate redress system, greatly outweighs its security benefit," Oliphant says in the August letter.

"Affected Canadians find their ability to visit family members, travel for leisure or travel for the economic benefit of Canada severely limited and sometimes revoked."