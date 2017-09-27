

Paramedics say they were called to the scene of a woman suffering a traumatic cardiac arrest after a tree fell on her at the Ottawa Hospital campus.

They got the call right before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, during the flash thunderstorm over Ottawa.

Paramedics say a 37-year-old woman suffered multi-system trauma as the result of the tree crashing down on her.

The Ottawa Hospital says bystanders acted quickly and the patient was rushed to the trauma centre.

She is currently in criticial condition though paramedics say she was considered clinically dead at one point during her transportation.