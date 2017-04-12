Ex-RCMP officer sentenced to 15 years for torturing son



CTV Ottawa





A former Mountie who tortured and sexually abused in son in the basement of their home was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

Under the sentence handed down by justice Robert Maranger, the man will receive credit for time already served, meaning he'll serve just over 13 years in prison.

The man was arrested in 2013 when his son was 11 years old.

Court heard the boy nearly starved to death during his captivity, which left him chained and shackled, often naked, in an unfinished basement.

Ottawa Police investigators referred to the case as one of the worst cases of child abuse they had ever seen.

In November, the father was found guilty of aggravated assault, sexual assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life.