

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Vigils will be held across Ottawa today to commemorate the 28th anniversary of the Montreal Massacre and the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women.

On December 6, 1989, 14 women were killed by a gunman at Montreal’s Ecole Polytechnique. 14 other people were injured in the shooting. It is the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

In Montreal, a wreath of white roses will be placed at the commemorative plaque at the school where the shooting occurred. Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will attend a ceremony for the 14 victims at Mount Royal Park.

In Ottawa, flags at all city sites will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sunset to commemorate the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence against Women.

A Vigil to Remember will be held at the Women’s Monument in Minto Park on Elgin Street at 6 p.m. to remember the 14 female victims of the Montreal Massacre.

The Women’s Event Network of Ottawa says a "gathering to remember – A Call to Action" will be held at First United Church All Saints Westboro on Richmond Road at 7:30 p.m.

The Western Ottawa Community Resource Centre is hosting a vigil from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at 2 MacNeil Court in Kanata.