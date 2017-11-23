

Ottawa’s Capital Pride has partnered with the Grey Cup Festival to make sure everyone feels welcome to the party this week.

An inclusive event was held at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park to promote creating safe spaces in sports.

“Queer folks don’t always think of themselves in these spaces and that they are welcome,” says Tammy Dopson of Capital Pride. “That’s why we are doing this, so people know they are welcome at the Grey Cup particularly in Ottawa.”

Dopson says this is the first time in the Grey Cup history that the festival has partnered with a host city's Pride organization.

The event included live music, food, as well as speeches highlighting inclusion in sports.

“Every time you join a sports team, you have to come out again.” says Karim Pringle. He says the event is an example of how far sports have come.

He says, “It’s a huge step forward- I played on a lot of sports growing up and I never thought something like this would ever happen.”

The event was hosted by Queer Mafia and included Special appearances by CFL players and alumni.