Entertainment List for Canada Day released
Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 2:15PM EDT
Capital Experience has announced the list of artists who will perform on Parliament Hill for Canada's 150th birthday.
They're mostly modern artists like Serena Ryder, Alessia Cara, Walk Off The Earth and Dean Brody.
But they will be joined by a pair of Canadian music legends.
Gordon Lightfoot and Buffy Ste. Marie are also set to appear.
Performers from Cirque du Soleil will also be performing.
