Many people have endured the endless rain and chilly temperatures over the past two months. Finally, some sunshine and heat in Ottawa.

"Summer is finally here," says Patti O'Leary after teeing off at the Rideau View Golf Club. The course has endured a tough start to the season.

"It's difficult to get grass to grow underwater, it's difficult to play over water...we've gotten through it," says head professional Paul Sherratt.

Wednesday was a much different story. The sun was shining and Ottawa reached a high of 26 degrees, which many on the golf course were pleased about.

"It's unbelievable," says one. "I can't believe we're finally getting golf in and a nice sunny day."

"We're hoping the weather has turned a little bit," says another. "We persevere no matter what the case, but it's a lot nicer to come out when it's shiny and sunny and not having to wear layers of clothing."

"They're walking around making fun of the fact that 'what's the sun?' and 'what's that big ball in the sky?!'" adds Sherratt.

Over at the Manotick marina, boaters were cleaning and getting set to head out on the water.

"Yesterday was miserable. I think it was November...today, I guess it's summer, so that's great," says Louis Marmen, who was planning a trip to the Long Island locks along with a picnic. Others were just enjoying the warmth.

"We're just doing the lazy thing, doing what we feel like doing," says Betty Latremouille.

Other residents took the opportunity to play in the park and cool off in the splash pad.

"She has a blast, the splash pad is her favourite," says Kate Reitsma, who's daughter Zoe was loving running through the water.

It's the first of what many are hoping to be many summer days. Temperatures will remain in the 20s through this week, with things expected to get up to 30 on Monday and Tuesday.