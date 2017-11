Jenn Pritchard, Newstalk 580 CFRA





An elderly woman was rushed to the trauma centre on Friday morning after being hit by a truck in Vanier.

Paramedics said the call came in around 10:15 a.m. about a woman, believed to be in her 80s, struck on Montreal Road and Lajoie Street.

She suffered serious injuries to her head and was listed in critical condition.

Police closed Montreal Road as they investigated.