

CTV Ottawa





Police are asking for the public's help finding an elderly man who went missing earlier this month.

Michael Maguire, 80, went missing on April 15, according to police.

He was possibly seen on April 25, at the ONroute Service Centre on Hwy 401 near Morrisburg, Ontario between exits 750 and 758. Police believe that he may be in the Toronto or Montreal area.

He's described as a 5-foot-9 white male, 161 pounds with blue eyes and white hair. Police say there is concern for his health.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service 613-236-1222 x 2355.