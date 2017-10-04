

Kristy Cameron, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Eight people were arrested Tuesday as Ottawa Police descended on two illegal pot dispensaries and 10 outdoor grow-ops in the city.

Marijuana, THC concentrate and edible pot products were seized as cops raided Cannabis Culture on Bank Street and Dr. Green Thumb Compassion Centre on Montreal Road.

Six men and two women were charged with drug trafficking and possessing the proceeds of crime.

Police say they also seized 1,200 pounds of marijuana plants from the 10 outdoor grow sites.

The pot dispensary on Montreal road is already back up and running, while Cannabis Culture on Bank said it would re-open again Wednesday afternoon.