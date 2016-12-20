

CTV Ottawa





After an unusually warm December in 2015 Ottawa is on the right track for a white Christmas with snow already covering the capital.

It’s good news for local businesses that rely on winter weather.

“The snow has been an extreme boost, and even better we’ve had colder weather so we can make snow and get terrain open so going into Christmas we’ll have all lifts running,” said Peter Suderman, co-owner at Camp Fortune.

Suderman said all lifts will be open from 9a.m. to 4p.m. until December 27th at which point night service will begin.

Still, with less than 24 hours until opening - Some outdoor enthusiast just couldn’t wait.

“I had to hike up the hill which is fine… because I’m a true winter lover and I’ll do anything to slide on the snow,” said Phillip Gray, who was boarding down the hill on Monday.

Others took advantage of the ski trails in the Gatineau Hills.

“The conditions are fabulous for this time of year,” said Andre Charette. “It’s a bonus to be able to do it before Christmas.”

On the Twitter account YOW Weather Records, weather historian Rolf Campbell tweeted that as of December 18th Ottawa had ‘received 92.9cm of snow, which is almost double the average for Dec 17th.’

This year Environment Canada predicts flurried on December 24th with a high of -6 on Christmas.