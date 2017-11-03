

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Overnight showers didn’t stop people from lining up to purchase the new iPhone X.

Dozens of people were lined up outside the Nicholas Street entrance to the Rideau Centre at 2 a.m., waiting for the Apple Store to open at 8 a.m.

Advanced orders for the new iPhone X sold out within minutes of going on sale, but Apple says limited supplies will be available in Apple stores for the formal release today.

Apple’s newest smartphone goes on sale around the world today. The iPhone X includes a lush screen and facial recognition technology.

Apple reported the iPhone X sold out within minutes of going on sale for opening day release. Apple started giving delivery times of five to six weeks for those ordering in advance online.

Features with the new iPhone X include facial recognition technology. It will allow users to unlock the iPhone with their face. There is an all-glass and stainless steel design with 5.8-inch Super Retina display.

The iPhone X will be available in silver and space grey in 64GB and 256GB models. The price starts at $1.319 for the iPhone X.