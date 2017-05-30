

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police say the driver of the tractor trailer that crashed this morning on Highway 417 in the westbound lanes lost control of his rig just after 5 am. The truck struck the center median and the right median. The 61-year-old man is in hospital and listed in serious but stable condition. It happened near the Nicholas exit and the Vanier Parkway. According to paramedics, the man suffered facial and chest injuries. Two lanes are open at this hour as hazmat crews monitor the tanker portion of the rig holding liquid natural gas that detached from the truck. The tank remained intact with no leakage, yet an odour did exist.

Ottawa Police urge motorists to find an alternate route as they continue to investigate.