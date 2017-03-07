Driver locks keys in truck and injures himself while trying get back in: OPP
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 1:11PM EST
LEEDS, Ont. -- Provincial police say a driver had to be treated for injuries after locking himself out of his truck.
They say the man had locked himself out of his truck cab early Tuesday on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario.
Investigators say he then struck himself in the head while attempting to break a window to gain entry.
They say paramedics treated the 46-year-old Quebec man and he was released.
