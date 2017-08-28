Driver killed in single vehicle crash near Arnprior
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Monday, August 28, 2017 9:08AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 28, 2017 9:26AM EDT
One person is dead after a single vehicle crash near Arnprior.
Ontario Provincial Police say a vehicle crashed into the ditch on White Lake Road near the Village of White Lake just before 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.
The woman driving the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.