

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters helped to get a trapped driver out of a dump truck after it rolled over on Highway 7, near the 417 eastbound, Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the area after a dump truck lost its gravel load and rolled near the eastbound Hazeldean on-ramp.

Specialized equipment was brought in to get the truck righted.

Ottawa Firefighters worked with the trapped driver to help get them out of the truck.

The extent of the injuries, if any, to the driver is unknown.