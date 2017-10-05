

CTV Ottawa





One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Ottawa's east-end.

Emergency crews were called to the crash on Boundary Road, just south of Highway 417 around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Ottawa Police say one of the drivers involved in the crash died from their injuries in hospital.

Two other people were treated for injuries.

Ottawa Police are hoping to speak with several people who stopped at the scene after witnessing the crash, but left before providing statements to investigators. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

More to come...