

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





An Etobicoke man is facing charges in connection to a crash that killed a cyclist near Perth in June .

Ontario Provincial Police say on June 28th, a cyclist was struck by an eastbound cube van on Highway 7.

Christopher Smith, 49, of Perth died from his injuries.

The OPP says John Castro, 30, of Etobicoke has been charged with one count of Careless Driving under the Highway Traffic Act.