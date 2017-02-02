

CTV Ottawa





A 47-year-old Gatineau man is facing charges in relation to a confrontation between a driver and cyclist caught on camera.

Video taken Jan. 11 at the intersection of Bronson Ave. and Slater Street appeared to show a driver using his vehicle to push a cyclist down the road.

The video does not show what happened before or after.

Police initially called the case a personal dispute and said no charges would be laid.

The cyclist involved, Victor Jung, later came forward saying he did want charges and police took another look at the evidence, including the video and witness statements.

47-year-old Patrice Lepage of Gatineau was charged on Jan. 28 with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault and mischief under $5,000.