Dozens of people are homeless after a massive fire ripped through a row home complex in Nepean on Sunday.

Crews were called to Northview Road just before 12:30 Sunday afternoon after more than a dozen reports of visible and heavy smoke.

The Salvation Army Canteen and two OC Transpo buses have also responded due to the cold weather. Fire officials initially said the strong winds were making the stubborn blaze harder to fight.

65 to 70 people have been displaced from 42 units in four different buildings. No injuries have been reported.

The Canadian Red Cross is also offering first aid and family reunification services as needed. Ten disaster response volunteers are working closely alongside to help.

Damages estimated between $3-3.5 million.

The Ontario Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the blaze.