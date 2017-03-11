

CTV Ottawa





Hundreds of people took to the streets in Douglas, ON, for the town's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade.

Residents and tourists sported their first best green attire, from green wigs and hats to Irish flags and shamrock sunglasses.

"The Ottawa Valley is just full of Irish spirit and just for fun," said Tammy Beanish, of Irish heritage.

Like many people, Beanish has made the parade an annual affair for her family.

"We are Irish and of course we have to be here," she said.

To celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary, parade organizers tried to get 150 floats in the parade. The cold weather kept some home, but more than 100 weaved their way through town.

"I just love the music and the people and it's a community thing," said Angela Yolkowskie, who comes nearly every year to spend the parade with her sister. "It's awesome."

Douglas, a small town roughly 130 kilometers west of Ottawa, is known for its Irish spirit and its parade. This year, many people in attendance dealt with the cold weather by watching the floats go by from their cars.

"It's wonderful. Nice and warm. We were troopers and went out to watch until this little fella got cool," said grandmother Juliette Adam.