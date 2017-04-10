

Joanne Schnurr, CTV Ottawa





60-year-old West Quebec man is facing two counts of murder in the deaths of 33-year-old Priscilla Lee Bond and their 15-year-old daughter Gabrielle.

The bodies of the two women were discovered inside a home in Notre Dame du Laus, about 100 kilometres north of Ottawa.

Police responded to this rural home after a man showed up early this morning at police headquarters claiming he had just killed two women.

An unimaginable horror occurred within the walls of this picturesque bungalow in the early hours of Monday morning.

Now this quiet road has been turned into a crime scene as police piece together exactly what happened.

“This is so weird,” says neighbor Dianne Grenier, “it is not something I expected, not in this area.”

Police say at 2:40 this morning, a 60-year-old man showed up at the headquarters of Sureté du Quebec, claiming he had just killed two women.

“When police received that information,” says Sgt. Marc Tessier with the Sureté du Quebec, a police officer went to the house here and went inside and found the body of two female inside of the residence.”

Police have identified those women as 33-year-old Priscilla Lee Bond and her 15-year-old daughter Gabrielle Lepage. 60-year-old David Lepage is facing two counts of first degree murder.

The area where the murdered occurred is quiet and rural, where the houses are very spread out. Nonetheless it is a tight community among the residents who have lived here for years.

“I know of them because I’ve lived here for a number of years,” says Grenier, “and these people across there are friends. It's very, very strange.”

The neighbors across from the crime scene didn't want to comme,but in the small community of Notre Dame du Laus, there was shock and sadness about a violent end to the lives of mother and daughter.

“Everyone knows each other,” says Mirelle Trottier, at the local hardware store, “and that someone would be charged with killing their own child, that's just hard to believe.”

When police responded to this home, they were met by two very aggressive dogs. They say the urgency of the call made it necessary for them to put the dogs down in order to enter the house.