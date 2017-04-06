

CTV Ottawa





Day two of the trial of the triple-murder case of Ian Bush saw testimony from a video expert with Ottawa Police and the Riverside Drive condos handyman.

Ian Bush is accused in the 2007 killings of three Ottawa seniors: Retired tax judge Alban Garon, his wife Raymonde and their close friend and neighbour Marie-Claire Beniskos.

Julio Santa Marta, a handyman who had worked at the Riverside Drive condos since they were built more than 30 years ago, knew the residents well and described the day a man he didn't know got on the elevator with him in the very secure building. It was June 29, 2007 -- the day of the murders.

Santa Marta told court that as the man left the elevator, he took 3 steps and turned to look at him.

"Don't tell me that guy is worried about me." Santa Marta recalls thinking.

More to come...

Tweets by JoanneCTV