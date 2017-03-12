

CTV Ottawa





There is growing debate around the best way to measure your fitness progress at the gym after Carleton University removed their weight scales earlier this month.

The manager of the school’s Wellness Program confirmed the scales were removed, adding that students were offered other alternatives to measure their success.

In an e-mail to CTV Ottawa Bruce Marshall said “there were a few reasons why we decided not to replace the scales in the Fitness center. One of them was we didn't want our patrons fixated on their weight an keeping with current with fitness and social trends we made a decision to remove the weight scale from the Fitness Centre.”

The decision angered some students who took to social media to voice their concerns.

On Facebook Riley Main wrote “next it will be the mirrors. #bringbackthescale”

Aaron Bens posted on Twitter “So # Carleton gym removed the scale so that people won't be offended by the measurement it provides. Novel concept, don't step on the scale.”

Outside the Fitness Facility at Carleton this weekend one student said she felt the move was over the top. Another told CTV that people who want to use the scale should have the option to do so.

Marshall said the school is looking to promote a positive body image.

“We don't believe being fixated on weight has any positive affect on your health and wellbeing. The body is an amazing machine and even when we are dieting and training it will often find a homeostasis at a certain weight. It takes weeks even months to make a permanent change in your weight. So why obsess about it?” he wrote.

Certified personal trainer, Stanley Victor, agrees the scale is a poor way to track your progress. He tells his client to focus on the way they feel instead of the number on the scale.

“For them, the scale scares them, it tells them they’re not good enough and they’re not seeing results,” Victor said.

But Victor agrees clients or students should have the option - especially athletes and bodybuilders.

Marshall said the Fitness Centre was built for students and if there is enough demand, officials will consider replacing the scales.