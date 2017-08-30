

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Distracted drivers are causing more collisions on Ontario’s roads than impaired and speeding drivers combined.

Ontario Provincial Police say since January 1, inattentive driving has been the primary cause of 6,360 crashes on OPP-patrolled roads across the province. Speeding was the primary cause of 4,700 crashes, while impaired driving was blamed for 1,158 crashes.

A total of 47 people have died in crashes caused by distracted drivers this year, up from 39 deaths over the same period last year.

The OPP will be conducting a Distracted Driving blitz over the Labour Day weekend. Police say with school set to begin, the need for motorists to pay full attention to driving has “never been greater.”