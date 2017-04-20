Disaster averted after child's tissue box nearly catches fire
A tissue box nearly ignited in a child's room on Thursday, April 20, 2017. (Ottawa Fire Services)
Published Thursday, April 20, 2017 5:14PM EDT
A quick-thinking Ottawa Fire Services employee and a working smoke alarm are being credited with saving the employee's child after a tissue box nearly caught fire in the child's room.
Fire officials say the smoke alarm went off early Thursday morning, so the parent grabbed a fire extinguisher and headed downstairs to the child's room in the basement.
The parent found a smoldering tissue box close to a bedroom lamp, and removed it before it fully ignited.
Ottawa Fire says the incident is a reminder to test smoke alarms monthly, and also to ensure light bulbs in lamps are the correct type and wattage.
