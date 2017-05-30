The highest water levels in close to 100 years are causing some anxiety along the St. Lawrence Seaway.

"At this stage, blue skies would bring us great joy," says Andrew Bogora, spokesperson for the St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation.

Lake Ontario is at the highest level since records started being kept in 1918. At the other end, communities near Montreal are still underwater. The flow rate at the Cornwall dam is also at a record level.

If it needs to be increased, the Seaway would have to close because ships wouldn't be able to navigate through the strong currents. It's a situation that's not unprecedented.

"In 1993, navigation was permitted five days a week and suspended for two to permit the high flow rates," says Bogora. "That could be an alternative if the demand materializes."

He emphasizes that they're not there yet. On Monday, the International Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board opted to keep the flow rate at 10,200 cubic metres/second. That means shipping can continue for now, but if the Seaway has to close, the consequences would be severe.

"We estimate that should the Seaway be closed, affected shippers, maritime services providers, ports and terminal operators in Canada and the U.S. could potentially lose over $50 million in sales per day," says Bruce Burrows, president of the Chamber of Marine Commerce, in a statement.

Residents along the St. Lawrence River are anxious. Above the Cornwall dam, some say the water level is close to a metre above where it usually is.

The South Nation Conservation Authority has issued a flood watch for parts of the St. Lawrence. Residents are warned to stay away from waterways. Boaters are also asked to slow down and not cause a wake because of the impact it could have on the shoreline.

The rain in the forecast isn't expected to make things worse at this point, but the River Board will re-evaluate the situation next week.