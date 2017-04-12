

CTV Ottawa





More than two dozen Ottawa residents have received death threats in the mail, Ottawa Police said Wednesday.

Police have received 27 complaints about the threatening letters, most of which have hand-written addresses on the envelopes specifically naming residents of the home.

The letter is a photocopied handwritten note that makes death threats to the reader and family and begins with "I know where you live..."

Police say the stamp mark on the envelope is from Calgary.

Police are urging anyone who receives the letter to avoid overhandling it adn contact the West Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666.