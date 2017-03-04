

CTV Ottawa





The grand finale of the thrilling Red Bull Crashed Ice event has finally arrived.

Gates down to the Ottawa locks will open to the general public at 4p.m., while the main event is scheduled to start between 6p.m. and 6:30p.m. Security at the gates will be checking bags and said alcohol will not be permitted.

Organizers with Ottawa 2017 said crews will be directing spectators both in and out of the locks after confusion ensued yesterday.

“So to enter on the Southside of Wellington to just go underneath Sappers Bridge and then enter the space so we don’t have as much bottleneck at the stairs next to Parliament,” said Guy Laflamme, Executive Director of Ottawa 2017.

Laflamme is also reminding viewers of the large screens set up around the course, as well as at Major’s Hill Park and York St. He said screens will be added to Wellington tonight as well, as they anticipate an even bigger crowd this evening.

Eight bars in the downtown core have received an extension to stay open until 4a.m. for the event. Buses will be running until 5a.m. as a result.

The schedule of events is available here.