A deal was reached early Monday morning between the University of Ottawa and the union representing part-time professors.

The union had been in a legal strike position as of midnight.

The union says it presented an offer Sunday and had been waiting for the university to consider it.

Classes will continue as usual.

Meanwhile, the Ontario college strike is entering its third week. Hundreds of thousands of students have been out of class since faculty walked off the job . No new talks are scheduled. The union is demanding a deal that balances full-time faculty and lower-paid contract teachers.