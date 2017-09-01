

It was a deadly start to what is expected to be a busy long weekend on the roads.

One person is dead following a collision just west of the Joyceville Road exit on Highway 401. The incident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday and involved two vehicles and a tractor trailer.

The second fatal crash involved a motorcycle passenger happened around the noon hour. It was between a motorcycle and a vehicle. The crash closed a 150 kilometer stretch of Highway 17 from Pembroke to Mattawa. It is unclear when the road will re-open.

Another collision on the 401 involving a single vehicle near Yonge Township had the area closed for hours. Ontario Provincial Police say the driver lost control and rolled several time. 22-year-old Clint Froats has been charged with impaired driving.

Police are advising motorists to take extra time this weekend as roads are expected to be busier than usual.