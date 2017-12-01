

CTV Ottawa





Former Ottawa Senators Captain Daniel Alfredsson has been selected to the 2018 class of the IIHF Hall of Fame. The Swedish native has had a decorated international career.

On top of 18 years in the NHL, he played in five Olympic games, seven World Championships and two World Cups.

Alfie and Team Sweden won Olympic gold in 2006 and he led the Ottawa Senators to the 2007 Stanley Cup finals. His career in the NHL - 1,157 career points in 1,246 regular-season games and 124 playoff games.

Alfredsson is the first Player Inductee to the 2018 IIHF Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony will take place in Copenhagen during next year's 2018 World Championship in May.