Dad transforms front yard into snow forest for kids
A father in Barrhaven has transformed his front yard into a snow forest, featuring dinosaurs, for his two young children.
Using ice and snow John Smith has sculpted more than a dozen figures on his front lawn, which are surrounded by a snow fence that resembles a dinosaurs jaw. The forest is made up of trees designed to look like spruce or fig trees, as well as an undersea coral.