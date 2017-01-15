

The cyclist involved in a stand-off with a vehicle in Ottawa on January 11 says he wants charges laid against the driver.

Victor Jung says he stopped in front of the car at a red light on Bronson Avenue, when the driver used the car to bump him. "He pushes on the gas and drives into my legs," says Jung. "And I'm like, are you crazy? And he goes oh, and then he does it again, drives into me. And I'm shocked. And he continues doing it again and again as the video shows that surfaced."

A video of the heated altercation between a cyclist and driver in Centretown is getting a lot of attention.

The video was sent to 580 CFRA on Sunday morning. It shows an argument of some sort and the cyclist trying to block the path of a silver car. The driver appears to get frustrated and continues to move forward, pushing the cyclist back.

Jung says there's more to the story after the video ended as well.

He says he continued to stand in front of the car because the driver was trying to leave before police arrived. Jung says at one point the driver got out of the car and threw his bike on the ground. Then he claims the driver physically assaulted him. "He got out of the car again and said are you going to move. No. No. You need to stay here. And he slapped me across the face," says Jung.

Ottawa Police say they have investigated the incident and will not be laying any charges. Constable Chuck Benoit with the Police Media Department says police have some discretion when it appears a confrontation involves two consenting parties. "Two individuals escalating to an altercation or just a verbal argument, there's discretion not to charge because it's consenting two adults in a wrong situation," says Benoit.

Jung says there are witnesses and other videos. he hopes they will come forward as he considers filing a complaint. "If they (the police) don't lay charges I'm definitely willing to lay charges. I want to lay charges. The guy should definitely not get away with assault."

Cyclists and drivers in the city were shocked by the video, which now has more than 120,000 views on Facebook.

Cycling advocate and local councillor Jeff Leiper said the behaviour is abnormal in Ottawa and inappropriate.

"Words get exchanged and tempers flare, but this was a driver who was making a choice" Leiper said.

"It does not matter what happened before the camera started rolling. It is never acceptable to yield a 2,500 pound vehicle against a person," he added.