A 62-year-old cyclist is dead following an early morning collision Sunday.

MRS des Collines police say the collision took place on Highway 105 in Chelsea around 6a.m. involving two vehicles and one cyclist. The male cyclist was rushed to the Gatineau Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The causes of the collision and of the man’s death remain under investigation.

Highway 105 was closed for part of the morning and has since re-opened.