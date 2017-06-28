Cyclist killed in crash near Perth
OPP says cyclist died after being struck by cube van
Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live
Published Wednesday, June 28, 2017 8:48AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 28, 2017 9:32AM EDT
A cyclist has been killed in a crash east of Perth.
The crash happened on Highway 7 at Dufferin Road around 6:40 a.m.
The OPP says the initial investigation indicates a cyclist riding eastbound was struck by an eastbound cube van.
The cyclist suffered fatal injuries.
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.