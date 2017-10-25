

Need a new do or just want to lend your support? Visit area salons today involved in 'Cut for a Cure', spearheaded by Eli Saikaley of Silver Scissors. Two sisters, Rebecca Hollingsworth and Mary Ellen Hughson of Ottawa were both diagnosed with breast cancer in the same week. The two women, in their 40's are behind a campaign, Tree of Hope to bring a state-of-the-art Tesla MRI to the Ottawa Hospital so others can recieve better cancer detection. This machine will be the only one in Canada dedicated to breast health. Hollingsworth and Hughson hope to raise $250,000 for the $4M machine.

There are 12 salons in the Ottawa area participating today and hope to raise $10,000 toward the campaign.