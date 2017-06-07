Cupboard fire in Lower Town displaces high rise tenant
Firefighters doused a fire in a cupboard inside a highrise apartment.
Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA
Published Wednesday, June 7, 2017 10:09PM EDT
Ottawa Firefighters say one person will be displaced after an apartment fire in Lower Town.
Firefighters were called to a high rise at 161 Augusta Street, just north of Rideau, at 5:49 p.m. after they were alerted to alarms from the building's monitoring company.
They found a small fire in a cupboard inside a third-floor apartment, and had it out by 6:01. The tenant was not home at the time.
It's not yet known what started the fire.
No one was hurt.
The fire did about $15,000 worth of damage to the unit, and there was some water damage to the unit below.
