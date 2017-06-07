

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Firefighters say one person will be displaced after an apartment fire in Lower Town.

Firefighters were called to a high rise at 161 Augusta Street, just north of Rideau, at 5:49 p.m. after they were alerted to alarms from the building's monitoring company.

They found a small fire in a cupboard inside a third-floor apartment, and had it out by 6:01. The tenant was not home at the time.

It's not yet known what started the fire.

No one was hurt.

The fire did about $15,000 worth of damage to the unit, and there was some water damage to the unit below.