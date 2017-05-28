

CTV Ottawa has been honoured with two national broadcasting awards.

CTV Ottawa's coverage of the Rideau Street sinkhole was awarded the Charlie Edwards Award for best spot news at a gala in Toronto on Saturday evening.

Congrats to @ctvottawa for winning the Charlie Edwards National Television Award for Spot News #RTDNA2017 — RTDNA_Canada (@RTDNA_Canada) May 27, 2017

The station also won the Dave Rogers Award for the best short feature in a large market for its story on Evan Sharma, a 13-year-old painter who is being called "the next picasso."

Congrats to @ctvottawa for winning the Large market Dave Rogers Award for Best Short Feature for National Television #RTDNA2017 — RTDNA_Canada (@RTDNA_Canada) May 28, 2017

"This is a huge honour for our team," said Peter Angione, Director of News & Information Programming Bell Media Ottawa. "Our team is passionate about storytelling whether it's breaking news or human interest reporting...these awards are a testament that we are among the best storytellers in the country".

The RTDNA Canada Awards honour the best journalists, programs, stations and news gathering organizations in radio, television, and digital. All National Award finalists have already won a Regional RTDNA Award in either Atlantic Canada, Central Canada, the Prairies, or BC.

CTV National News was named Best Television Newscast by the Radio Television Digital News Association and CTV’s investigative program W5 picked up three RTDNA awards for its coverage.