

The Canadian Press





In a CTV Exclusive, the Ottawa Public Library says it is no longer defending its “Intellectual freedom” policy when it comes to watching pornography at its branches.

“So overly violent content, sexual overt images – those kinds of things, we are going to ask you to refrain from doing so in public and if you do that we will be asking you to turn off or shutdown your computer,” said Ottawa Public Library, CEO Danielle McDonald.

McDonald says she believes this is a solution that will satisfy the public after massive backlash poured in from across the country last week.

An Ottawa mom took her frustrations to the media after her daughter caught a man viewing explicit material online. When the family complained, they learned watchers are protected by the library’s stance on intellectual freedom.

It reads:

“All persons in Canada have the fundamental right, as embodied in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, to have access to all expressions of knowledge, opinion, creativity and intellectual activity, and to express their thoughts publicly. This right to intellectual freedom, under the constitution and the law, is essential to the health and the development of Canadian society as the foundation for freedom of conscience, thought, belief, and informed citizenship.”

However, many have suggested people should leave that type of viewing habit in the privacy of their own home.

If a person refuses, they will be asked to leave the library.

“You look at Vancouver, Calgary, Gatineau, Aurora…these are cities that already have this practice in place and this evolved over time,” said Ottawa Councillor Tim Tierney

A statement is being issued to city council notifying them of the change in practice effective immediately.

However; it may take some time to implement. The Ottawa Public Library has 650 staff at 33 branches across the city.