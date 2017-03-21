

CTV Ottawa





Two people were hospitalized late Monday night after a fire broke out at a home in the west end.

Neighbours called 911 just after 10 p.m. reporting smoke coming from the home at 10 Crystal Beach Dr.

A 90-year-old man was taken to hospital with chest pains and burns to his hand, and a 60-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters attended a second fire about six hours later in the east end.

A detached garage went up in flames at 2520 Leitrim Road around 4 a.m., but the didn't spread to the home.

The home's occupants and pets escaped uninjured. The cause remains unknown.