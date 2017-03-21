Crystal Beach fire sends two people to hospital
Two men were hospitalized after a fire in Crystal Beach on Monday, Mar. 20. (Scott Stilborn/Ottawa Fire)
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, March 21, 2017 10:21AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, March 21, 2017 10:31AM EDT
Two people were hospitalized late Monday night after a fire broke out at a home in the west end.
Neighbours called 911 just after 10 p.m. reporting smoke coming from the home at 10 Crystal Beach Dr.
A 90-year-old man was taken to hospital with chest pains and burns to his hand, and a 60-year-old man was treated for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Firefighters attended a second fire about six hours later in the east end.
A detached garage went up in flames at 2520 Leitrim Road around 4 a.m., but the didn't spread to the home.
The home's occupants and pets escaped uninjured. The cause remains unknown.
