With a few days to go before Ottawa’s biggest winter festival crews are working hard to finish preparations for Winterlude after a week of warm weather in the capital.

The site manager at Jacques-Cartier Park, where Snowflake Kingdom is being created, said weather is always a challenge when building a festival that thrives in the cold, and this year is no different.

“We lost some snow and we can’t carve the slides because it was too warm – so at this point usually the slides are okay, but now we’re just starting to ice them, so we’re looking to be right on time Friday, but it’s tight,” Briere said.

The festival will kick off on Friday and last for three weekends. It will take place at three locations, including Jacques-Cartier Park, Confederation Park, and the Rideau Canal Skateway.

The festival includes ice sculpting competitions, staking on the Rideau Canal, a children’s snow playground, and food and drink. New this year will also be the Ice Dragon Boat races along the Rideau Canal on Feb 17-18.

For the full line up of festival events, check out the official Winterlude website.